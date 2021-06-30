Sticky situation: White Sox starter calls Josh Donaldson a “pest” after slugger gets first word

Jun 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) smiles as he crosses home plate after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Donaldson has made it known how pleased he has been about Major League Baseball’s crackdown on pitchers and the fact they can no longer get away with using substances on the ball that give them a greater spin rate.

So it should have come as no surprise that after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning on Tuesday against White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in Chicago that the Twins third baseman took the opportunity to celebrate the fact the righthander wasn’t able to have any assistance from illegal substances.

Sounds like as Josh Donaldson crossed home plate after hitting his 2-run HR he said … "Hand's not sticky anymore… it's not sticky." pic.twitter.com/YQFhg54Si9 — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) June 30, 2021

The problem is that the Twins aren’t a good team and while Donaldson enjoyed his personal success, his team fell 7-6 to the White Sox and Giolito got the last laugh by pitching six innings and earning the victory. Giolito also did not hold back when asked postgame about what Donaldson did.

"We won. The 'W' is next to my name. They're in last place." Lucas Giolito goes OFF on Josh Donaldson pic.twitter.com/xFwsEIX4WA — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 30, 2021

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli believed Donaldson was more excited about his home run, saying: “I’ll tell you this: Nothing that I’ve heard in reference to the White Sox, particularly. Probably more of a general discussion that’s in every clubhouse around baseball right now. I would certainly bet on that being the case. But no. Nothing that pertains to these guys that I hear pregame or at any point before that.”

Nonetheless, Donaldson’s comment as he crossed the plate of, “Hey, it’s not sticky anymore! It’s not sticky anymore!” was pretty clear.

Because the White Sox are 6-1 against the Twins this season and the Twins are 12.5 games back in the AL Central, it’s also clear that Donaldson might want to keep his thoughts to himself.