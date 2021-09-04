Take a look at Wild jersey for Winter Classic

The Wild unveiled their jersey for the Jan. 1 Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues at Target Field.

Here are the highlights from the Wild’s press release explaining the jersey design that was done by adidas, the Wild and the NHL.

Elements from famed Minneapolis and St. Paul hockey squads were combined into one uniform. The base jersey design unites the St. Paul Saints look from the 1930s with the traditional Minnesota Wild color palette. The lettering, numbers, and other design elements on the jersey all come from those early hockey clubs that helped make Minnesota the “State of Hockey.”

The two stars in the crest are a reference to Gemini, the twins constellation. They represent the two cities – St. Paul and Minneapolis. The state shape between them symbolizes how the cities come together to represent the capital of Minnesota. Both city’s names are arched around these symbolic marks further emphasizing how they unite to rally around the sport of hockey and their team.

Hockey’s origins on ponds are reflected in the vintage white in the jersey, the canvas breezers inspiration in the pants and in the leather gloves. Canvas brown colored elbow patches represent long hours of wear and tear on beloved hockey gear.

Heritage embellishments like felt are used on the cresting, name and numbers. A special narrowed and shaped yoke was developed to nail a 1930s and 1940s hockey aesthetic.

