Taking care of business: Wild sign Ryan Hartman to three-year contract extension

Ryan Hartman’s contract situation was crossed off general manager Bill Guerin’s offseason to-do list on Thursday. The center, who was set to become a restricted free agent this summer, signed a three-year, $5.1 million contract extension with the Wild. The team announced the agreement on Thursday evening.

Hartman, who was taken with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2013 draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, signed as a free agent with Minnesota in 2019. Hartman has been moved from wing to third-line center by coach Dean Evason this season.

The 26-year-old has six goals and 18 points with 25 penalty minutes, two game-winning goals and one shorthanded goal in 40 games. He also has 40 hits and 31 blocked shots. Hartman had nine goals and 20 points and 69 penalty minutes in 69 games in his first season with the Wild in 2019-20.

Forwards Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek are set to become restricted free agents this offseason. Rookie winger Kirill Kaprizov also will be eligible for a new contract, but his limited service time in the NHL means the Wild will continue to control his rights. Forwards Marcus Johansson, Nick Bonino and Nick Bjugstad and defensemen Ian Cole and Brad Hunt will be unrestricted free agents.