Why would anyone want to cuddle or kick me? Special Guest: Callum Williams (ep. 186)

The boys gathered once again at Brit’s to discuss the latest from the football world as well as the bigger news effecting all of the world right now.

We’re joined this week by the voice of Minnesota United Callum Williams and we open the show discussing the latest in how the Coronavirus pandemic is effecting the world and the sports world. We then get Cal and Producer Jonathan’s thoughts on the hot start to the Minnesota United season. Cal, John, and Quinno then discuss the latest from the Champions and Premier Leagues. The boys then answer your emails before Cosgrove gets something off his chest in his Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan hops back in for his Big Football Update. We close out the show looking through the standings in the lower leagues before reviewing some of the weekend’s action in the Six Nations.