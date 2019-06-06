Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
Purple FTW!
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
Purple FTW!
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
6/19 – Eric Pelto and Tom Volk
By
Brendon Berger
June 19, 2019 8:53 pm
Eric Pelto from the DNR’s ‘I Can!’ program and Tom Volk, former North Dakota walleye record holder.
Topics:
The Great Outdoors
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest The Great Outdoors Stories
La Tortuga headed back to Twins; Marwin Gonzalez placed on IL
Marathon fallout: Marwin Gonzalez hurt; Willians Astudillo is back; Twins add bullpen depth
False alarm: Despite Instagram post, Brett Favre says he isn’t coming out of retirement
With a ‘flat and fluid’ draft night approaching, the Wolves could be on the move
Byron Buxton’s wrist leads to IL, Ehire Adrianza out; replacements recalled
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast