The Scoop: Vikings make offer to veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland

Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts after a defensive pass interference call during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings made an offer to free agent Bashaud Breeland after the veteran cornerback visited with the team on Thursday, according to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV

Breeland, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after playing for Washington (2014-17) and Green Bay (2018). Breeland was a fourth-round pick of Washington in 2014 out of Clemson.

A starting cornerback the past two years with Kansas City, Breeland has talked to the Chiefs about returning but also is exploring his options. Breeland has four interceptions, 17 pass breakups, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and 86 tackles in 27 games and 26 starts with Kansas City. He also picked off San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the Chiefs’ victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Breeland made about $1.5 million with Kansas City last season.

The Vikings are looking to add veteran depth at cornerback after trading the oft-injured Mike Hughes to the Chiefs recently. There also are some questions about 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney’s status because of off-the-field legal issues.

The Vikings’ starting corners are expected to be free-agent addition Patrick Peterson, second-year man Cameron Dantzler and veteran Mackensie Alexander, who likely will play in the nickel after signing back with the Vikings following one season in Cincinnati.