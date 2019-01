With it being this cold in Minnesota there’s only one thing for you to do.. stay inside! There’s no better way to spend that time stuck inside than listening to this edition of The Scoop podcast!

Doogie dropped by TwinsFest this weekend and talked with Twins owner Jim Pohlad, C.J. Cron, and new pitching coach Wes Johnson. Also, Wolves injury updates, Randy Wittman helping out, and trade notes.