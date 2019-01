We’ve got a packed Scoop episode 197 chalk full of guests and notes.

First up we’re joined by former Gopher Richard Coffey to talk Gophers hoops. Doogie also talks to Wild Assistant GM Tom Kurvers as well as a couple future Gophers in Sara Scalia (Women’s Hoops) and John & Luke Mittelstadt (Men’s Hockey).

Also, Doogie has a RoCo injury update and a popular name the Vikings are talking to tonight at the Senior Bowl.

All that right here on this edition of The Scoop!