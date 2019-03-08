Shows
Podcast
Blake Baratz, Ben Carlson, and News and Notes (Ep. 209)
By
rbrendel
March 8, 2019 7:02 pm
Adam Thielen’s agent: Blake Baratz
Ben Carlson of East Ridge on his visit to the Gophers
News and notes on the Wolves, Twins, and more!
Topics:
Ben Carlson
Blake Baratz
Gophers
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Vikings
