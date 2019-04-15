Shows
Podcast
Jordan Murphy, Miguel Sano injury update, Vikings, Wolves and Gophers notes
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
April 15, 2019 6:55 pm
It’s the Scoop with Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson.
Jordan Murphy and his agent discuss his NBA Draft potential.
Miguel Sano provides an injury update.
Stefon Diggs skipping voluntary workouts.
Vikings, Gophers and a Twins notes.
Topics:
Gophers
Gophers
Jordan Murphy
Miguel Sano injury update
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Twins
Vikings
Vikings
Wolves
