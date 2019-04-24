Podcast

Kaden Johnson, NFL Draft prospects, Vikings and Timberwolves notes (Ep. 223)

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 24, 2019 1:09 pm
  • The top ranked high school football recruit in the class of 2020, Kaden Johnson joins the show.
  • NFL draft prospects and Eden Prairie natives Ryan Connelly and Anthony Anderson.
  • As well as Vikings notes and an update in the Timberwolves PBO search.

Topics:
Kaden Johnson NFL Draft prospects The Scoop w/ Doogie Vikings Vikings Wolves



Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories

Podcast