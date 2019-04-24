Shows
Podcast
Kaden Johnson, NFL Draft prospects, Vikings and Timberwolves notes (Ep. 223)
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
April 24, 2019 1:09 pm
The top ranked high school football recruit in the class of 2020, Kaden Johnson joins the show.
NFL draft prospects and Eden Prairie natives Ryan Connelly and Anthony Anderson.
As well as Vikings notes and an update in the Timberwolves PBO search.
Topics:
Kaden Johnson
NFL Draft prospects
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Vikings
Vikings
Wolves
