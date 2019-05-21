Shows
Podcast
Joel Corry, Vikings news, Saunders family and Wolves draft update (ep. 231)
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
May 21, 2019 4:39 pm
Former NFL salary cap expert Joel Corry joins to talk the Vikings offseason.
Kyle Rudolph, Stefon Diggs and OTA updates.
Ryan Saunders’ mom Debbie and his wife Hayley on Ryan getting the full time coaching job.
And a Timberwolves draft update.
Topics:
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Vikings
Wolves
