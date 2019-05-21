Podcast

Joel Corry, Vikings news, Saunders family and Wolves draft update (ep. 231)

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 21, 2019 4:39 pm
  • Former NFL salary cap expert Joel Corry joins to talk the Vikings offseason.
  • Kyle Rudolph, Stefon Diggs and OTA updates.
  • Ryan Saunders’ mom Debbie and his wife Hayley on Ryan getting the full time coaching job.
  • And a Timberwolves draft update.

Topics:
The Scoop w/ Doogie Vikings Wolves



Podcast