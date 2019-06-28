Shows
Podcast
Brian Windhorst, B.J. Armstrong and Paul Fenton (Ep. 240)
By
rbrendel
June 28, 2019 6:58 pm
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on NBA Free Agency
NBA Agent B.J. Armstrong (represents Derrick Rose)
Wild G.M. Paul Fenton.
Topics:
B.J. Armstrong
Brian Windhorst
Paul Fenton
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Wild
Wolves
Podcast