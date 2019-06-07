Podcast

Reid Travis, Matt Canterino, Matt Wallner and Sean Johnson (Ep. 234)

By rbrendel June 7, 2019 6:56 pm
  • Surprise Wolves draft workout today
  • NBA Draft prospect Reid Travis
  • Twins draft picks Matt Canterino and Matt Wallner
  • Twins draft review with scouting director Sean Johnson

Topics:
Matt Canterino Matt Wallner Reid Travis Sean Johnson The Scoop w/ Doogie Twins Wolves



Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories

Podcast