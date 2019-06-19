Podcast

Wolves draft notes, Dawson Garcia and Gabe Madsen (ep. 237)

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 19, 2019 8:31 pm
  • Doogie opens the show with Timberwolves draft notes.
  • And interviews with both Dawson Garcia and Gabe Madsen, who are two of the best prep basketball players in the state.

