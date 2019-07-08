Podcast

Bobby Marks, Ben Hankinson, ‘Lunch’ McKenzie, Wolves, Twins and Jalen Suggs notes

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 8, 2019 6:11 pm
  • Doogie kicks off the show with Bobby Marks on Tyus Jones signing in offer sheet in Memphis.
  • NHL agent Ben Hankinson.
  • ‘Lunch’ McKenzie retiring from Concordia St. Paul.
  • And notes on the Wolves, Twins and Jalen Suggs.

