Fran Fraschilla, Glen Taylor, Jarrett Culver and Twins Notes (Ep. 244)

By rbrendel July 19, 2019 6:58 pm
  • ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla on Summer League
  • Wolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor
  • Wolves 1st Round Pick, Jarrett Culver
  • Twins trade chatter

