Trevor Hildenberger, Derek Falvey, Ra’Shede Hageman and Twins trade notes (ep 245)

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 23, 2019 9:45 pm
  • Doogie interviews Trevor Hildenberger andDerek Falvey.
  • Updates on Twins Deadline Targets.
  • And a conversation with Ra’Shede Hageman getting a second chance in the NFL.

Topics:
derek falvey Ra'Shede Hageman The Scoop w/ Doogie Trevor Hildenberger Twins twins trade deadline Vikings



