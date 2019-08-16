Podcast

Richard Pitino, News and Notes and Dan Corley (Ep. 249)

By rbrendel August 16, 2019 7:01 pm
  • Richard Pitino reviews Italy trip
  • News and Notes including Laquon Treadwell on the trade rumors swirling, recruiting update with the State’s top 2020 football recruit.
  • Dan Corley from Hope Fieldhouse

Topics:
