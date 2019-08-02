Podcast

Rob Antony, Conor Rhoda, Vikings camp and notes. (Ep. 247)

By rbrendel August 2, 2019 6:49 pm
  • Twins assistant GM Rob Antony on the deadline moves
  • Former Gopher QB Conor Rhoda previews Gophers training camp
  • Vikings camp and news/notes

Topics:
Conor Rhoda Gophers Rob Antony The Scoop w/ Doogie Twins Vikings



Podcast