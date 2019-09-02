Shows
Frankie Collins, Gabe Madsen, Trevor Hildenberger, Twins notes (Ep. 252)
Declan Goff
@DexsTweets
September 2, 2019 7:11 pm
Frankie Collings reviews his first official visit with the Gopher men’s basketball team
Gabe Madsen on committing to Cincinnati and not the U
Trevor Hildenberger on coming back to the Twins.
Plus notes on other Twins pitchers joining the roster.
Topics:
Gophers
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Twins
