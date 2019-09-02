Podcast

Frankie Collins, Gabe Madsen, Trevor Hildenberger, Twins notes (Ep. 252)

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 2, 2019 7:11 pm
  • Frankie Collings reviews his first official visit with the Gopher men’s basketball team
  • Gabe Madsen on committing to Cincinnati and not the U
  • Trevor Hildenberger on coming back to the Twins.
  • Plus notes on other Twins pitchers joining the roster.

Topics:
Gophers The Scoop w/ Doogie Twins



