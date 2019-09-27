The Scoop w/ Doogie

Mike Tice, Conor Rhoda and Tom Kurvers (Ep. 257)

By rbrendel September 27, 2019 7:03 pm
  • Mike Tice on Vikings-Bears
  • Conor Rhoda on Gophers-Purdue
  • Wild assistant GM Tom Kurvers previews the season with the opener on Thursday

Topics:
