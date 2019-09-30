Podcast

Randy Dobnak and Tom Kelly (Ep. 258)

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 30, 2019 5:35 pm
  • Doogie is joined by Twins pitching sensation Randy Dobnak.
  • As well as former Twins and World Series manager Tom Kelly.

Topics:
The Scoop w/ Doogie Twins



Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories

Podcast