Podcast
Glen Taylor, Mike Tice, Jeff Munneke and notes (ep. 261)
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
October 25, 2019 6:09 pm
Glen Taylor on the Wolves and Lynx.
Former Vikings head coach Mike Tice on Vikings at 6-2.
Mike Munneke on 30-year Metrodome anniversary.
And notes!
Topics:
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Vikings
Wolves
Podcast