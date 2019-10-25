Podcast

Glen Taylor, Mike Tice, Jeff Munneke and notes (ep. 261)

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 25, 2019 6:09 pm
  • Glen Taylor on the Wolves and Lynx.
  • Former Vikings head coach Mike Tice on Vikings at 6-2.
  • Mike Munneke on 30-year Metrodome anniversary.
  • And notes!

