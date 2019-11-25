Podcast

Cole Aldrich talks Wolves, NBA in-season proposals, PED suspensions and more

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets November 25, 2019 12:06 pm
  • Doogie is joined by former Timberwolves forward Cole Aldrich where the two the NBA’s new-season proposasl.
  • In-season tournament.
  • Reseeding playoff teams
  • PED suspensions.
  • Aldrich’s tenure with the Hawks
  • Thanksgiving and more.

Topics:
The Scoop w/ Doogie Wolves



