Kyle Gibson, Mike Tice, Ian Begley (Ep. 272)

By rbrendel December 20, 2019 7:12 pm
  • Kyle  Gibson on leaving the Twins
  • Mike Tice on Vikings-Packers
  • Ian Begley on the Dennis Smith Jr. to the Wolves trade rumors

Topics:
Ian Begley Kyle Gibson Mike Tice The Scoop w/ Doogie Twins Vikings Wolves



