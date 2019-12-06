Podcast

Treyton Thompson, Fran Fraschilla and Nick Anderson (Ep. 270)

By rbrendel December 6, 2019 7:08 pm
  • Treyton Thompson on committing to the Gophers
  • ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla on the Gophers and the Big 10
  • Tampa Bay Rays reliever Nick Anderson
  • Twins news and notes

Topics:
