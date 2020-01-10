Shows
Bobby Marks, Joe Schmit, and Mike Tice (Ep. 274)
By
rbrendel
January 10, 2020 7:06 pm
Bobby Marks joins to talk Timberwolves and the NBA
Joe Schmit and Mike Tice on to preview Vikings/49ers ahead of Saturday
Topics:
Bobby Marks
Joe Schmit
Mike Tice
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Twins
Vikings
Wolves
