Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Conor Rhoda, Zeke Nnaji, Tom Kurvers, plus news and notes. (Ep. 273)
By
rbrendel
January 3, 2020 7:02 pm
Conor Rhoda to talk Gophers
Zeke Nnaji on Arizona and his NBA future
Wild Assistant GM Tom Kurvers
News and Notes plus draft grade for Antoine Winfield Jr.
Topics:
Conor Rhoda
Gophers
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Tom Kurvers
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Zeke Nnaji
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories
How can Vikings overcome injuries to Mike Hughes and Mackensie Alexander? [VIDEO]
Zulgad: Vote of confidence amid Mike Zimmer trade talk is a throwback for Vikings
Vikings ownership issues vote of confidence to Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer
Vikings will be without two key cornerbacks for playoff game against Saints
Gophers hire co-offensive coordinators to take over for Kirk Ciarrocca
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast