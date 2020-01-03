Podcast

Conor Rhoda, Zeke Nnaji, Tom Kurvers, plus news and notes. (Ep. 273)

By rbrendel January 3, 2020 7:02 pm
  • Conor Rhoda to talk Gophers
  • Zeke Nnaji on Arizona and his NBA future
  • Wild Assistant GM Tom Kurvers
  • News and Notes plus draft grade for Antoine Winfield Jr.

