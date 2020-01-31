Podcast

Thad Levine, Paul Molitor, Sergio Romo and Bobby Marks (Ep. 278)

By James Murphy January 31, 2020 7:01 pm
  • Multiple Twins guests including: Thad Levine, Paul Molitor, Sergio Romo, Luis Arraez and Ehire Adrianza
  • Bobby Marks on the Wolves and NBA Trade Deadline

Topics:
The Scoop w/ Doogie Twins Wolves



Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories

Podcast