Torii Hunter, Miguel Sano, and Joel Corry (Ep. 275)

By rbrendel January 17, 2020 7:00 pm
  • Torii Hunter on sign stealing and adding Josh Donaldson
  • Miguel Sano on his new contract
  • Joel Corry on the Vikings salary cap situation
  • News and Notes

