Podcast

Willie Burton, Wes Johnson, Randy Dobnak, Nick Anderson, etc. (Ep. 276)

By rbrendel January 24, 2020 6:58 pm
  • Willie Burton on his Gophers jersey being retired
  • Multiple Baseball Guests: Jim Pohlad, Derek Falvey, Wes Johnson, Randy Dobnak and Nick Anderson

Topics:
derek falvey Gophers jim pohlad Nick Anderson Randy Dobnak The Scoop w/ Doogie Twins wes johnson Willie Burton



Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories

Podcast