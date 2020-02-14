Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Purple Daily
SKOR North Live
Vent Line
SKOR North Twins Show
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Raised by Wolves
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North Gophers Show
Full LIVE Schedule
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
10,000 Swings
The Crafty Rogues
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Fantasy Football Party
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Bobby Marks, Brian Lawton, Max Meyer (Ep. 283)
By
James Murphy
February 14, 2020 7:25 pm
Bobby Marks on The Wolves and Trade Deadline Fallout
Brian Lawton on the Wild firing Head Coach Bruce Boudreau
Gophers Pitcher Max Meyer
Topics:
Bobby Marks
Brian Lawton
Gophers
Max Meyer
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Wild
Wolves
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories
Indians star Mike Clevinger will be sidelined after knee surgery
PECOTA likes Twins chances to repeat as A.L. Central champs; Derek Falvey won’t rest on it
Get to know him: Wild interim coach Dean Evason
Zulgad: Cause for confusion: Wild’s timing on jettisoning Bruce Boudreau makes little sense
Should the Vikings be interested in Josh Rosen?
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast