Podcast

Blazers, Heat, and Pistons international scout Jason Filippi

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 25, 2020 6:55 pm
  • Doogie chats with former Blazers, Heat, and Pistons international scout and current Babcock Hoops analyst Jason Filippi.
  • The two talk NBA Draft and international prospects who fit the Wolves and what life is like for him living in Italy.

Topics:
The Scoop w/ Doogie Wolves



Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories

Podcast