Podcast

Mykell Robinson, Taison Chatman, Gerry Anderson, Sam Renner (Ep. 286)

By James Murphy March 6, 2020 7:17 pm
  • Mykell Robinson and Taison Chatman on their Gopher Hoops offers
  • Gerry Anderson, Dad of Mikey and Joey; on Mikey making his NHL Debut last weekend
  • Former Gophers DL Sam Renner, plus news and notes

Topics:
Gophers The Scoop w/ Doogie



Latest The Scoop w/ Doogie Stories

Podcast