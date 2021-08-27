Three questions involving the Vikings’ offense that won’t be answered until the regular season

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak watches pregame warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Mike Zimmer, Klint Kubiak, and Kirk Cousins will feel better if the select members of the Vikings’ first-team offense who play on Friday night in the exhibition finale at Kansas City are able to generate a touchdown or two during the time they are on the field.

Cousins and Co., generated no points, three first downs and 23 yards passing in three series in the Vikings’ 12-10 loss to the Colts last Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings’ offense did not have a touchdown in the game after also failing to produce one in a 33-6 loss to Denver in the preseason opener. The difference was no starters played in that first game and while Cousins completed 5-of-7 passes against the Colts, the top offense didn’t look sharp.

That is one reason Zimmer has decided to put Cousins, the first-team offensive line and a few others back on the field against the Chiefs.

“I’d like to see touchdowns, to be honest with you,” Zimmer said. “We need to have some success. I think they’re confident, but you know, confidence comes when you play well, and you show it. I really don’t want to go into the first ballgame and we haven’t looked crisp or sharp. … We didn’t get the ball down the field vertically hardly any. If you’re going to throw 5-yard check-downs all day long, it takes 20 of them, so we’d like to get the ball down the field a little bit more.”

While a deep strike down the field might boost confidence, it’s difficult to say that will serve as any type of precursor for the regular-season opener on Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. Running back Dalvin Cook, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Dede Westbrook and No. 2 tight end Tyler Conklin all did not play against the Colts, and likely will sit out on Friday. They will be joined on the sideline by wide receiver Adam Thielen who suffered a thigh bruise early in last Saturday’s game.

The addition of these players doesn’t mean the Vikings’ offense will magically start to click against the Bengals. But Cook and Jefferson are two of the best at their positions in the NFL — Jefferson hasn’t gotten full credit yet, but it’s only a matter of time — while Thielen remains an excellent receiver.

Nonetheless, there are some key unknowns involving the first-team offense that will remain that way until Week 1. Let’s examine three of them: