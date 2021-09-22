Timberwolves fire Gersson Rosas; Sachin Gupta named interim replacement

Sep 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas poses for pictures during media day at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports NBAHeadshots

The Timberwolves open training camp next week, but they will do so without a president of basketball operations. In a surprise move, the Wolves dismissed Gersson Rosas on Wednesday.

The Wolves issued a statement from owner Glen Taylor that read, “Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.”

Sachin Gupta, the Wolves’ executive vice president of basketball operations, will replace Rosas on an interim basis. The team will begin looking for a permanent replacement for Rosas.

Rosas was hired by the Wolves in May 2019 after he worked for the Houston Rockets. Rosas fired coach Ryan Saunders last season and hired Toronto assistant Chris Finch to take over the Wolves. Finch will be entering his first season as the Wolves’ coach. The Wolves were 42-94 during Rosas’ two seasons in charge.

