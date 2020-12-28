Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns to miss time because of dislocated left wrist

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reaches for a pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a dislocated left wrist in the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves’ victory at Utah on Saturday night and will be evaluated weekly, according to the team. The injury will not require surgery, but he likely will miss several games.

Towns, who missed the final 12 games of last season because of a fracture in the same wrist, was evaluated by a hand specialist Sunday in Los Angeles. The injury was diagnosed as a left perilunate subluxation, or dislocation. ESPN reported that sources are optimistic Towns’ absence will be a relatively short one.

Towns landed on the wrist after being knocked down with just over five minutes left in the Wolves’ 116-111 victory. He went to the locker room but returned and even went back into the game as the Wolves improved to 2-0.

“I couldn’t catch anything,” Towns told reporters after finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. “I was really there more just to be a distraction on the court. I just was there in case my team needed me.”

Towns averaged 22.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and five assists in the Wolves’ season-opening victories over Detroit and Utah. Minnesota faced the Lakers on Sunday night in Los Angeles.