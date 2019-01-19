Report: Twins in agreement with former Rangers lefty Martin Perez

The Twins have added another arm on a short-term contract, according to Ken Rosenthal.

The club is in agreement with former Rangers lefty Martin Perez, per the report. Rosenthal says the agreement is for one year with a club option for a second season.

Perez missed time last season after an unusual injury off the field. The pitcher reportedly was injured at his Venezuelan ranch after an encounter with a bull left him needing surgery on his right (non-pitching) elbow. He struggled in his return to Texas, spent time on the DL, and finished the year with a 6.22 ERA In 85 1/3 innings.

Even considering the injury, Perez hasn’t been particularly effective in recent years. Over the past 3 seasons combined, he’s logged a 4.89 ERA in 469 innings for the Rangers, primarily as a starting pitcher.

But Perez throws the baseball with his left hand and will turn 28 years old in the first week of the season. To land him on a 1-year contract (with the now-customary Twins club option year) can be viewed as a depth move for the pitching staff. Starter? Reliever? We’ll see what the Twins have planned — or how it shakes out in spring training.