twins

Twins unveil new alternate home jerseys, get rid of cream-colored throwbacks

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd January 23, 2019 3:49 pm

The Twins are making a uniform change for 2019.

Out are the cream-colored throwback alternates that the team has worn at times since 2010 — they became a staple of Saturday home games — and in is a new alternate home jersey that you can find below. The team shared this information on its Twitter account on Wednesday, two days before TwinsFest begins at Target Field.

Topics:
Twins twins



Latest Twins Stories

twins