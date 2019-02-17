Contract extensions for 2 aces could set stage for Jose Berrios one day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Cy Young-caliber pitchers in the past week have agreed to multi-year contract extensions to stay with their club, rather than taking the process year-by-year through arbitration.

Because they’re similar in age and experience, those deals led some Twins fans to wonder what the future holds for Twins ace J.O. Berrios.

Even if you might look at the contract extensions for Aaron Nola (Phillies) and Luis Severnio (Yankees) as starting points for a contract discussion with Berrios, don’t expect any deal to be an exact match — and don’t expect the signings to accelerate the timeline between the Twins and Berrios.

Berrios is coming off his first all-star season in the big leagues. There could be more Midsummer Classics in the future, given his currennt trajectory. He wasn’t in the Cy Young discussion as those other two pitchers had been in 2018, but Berrios is a good young pitcher and I think it’s fair to draw the comparison.

Aaron Nola, 4 years and $45 million, with a team option year priced at $16 million

The Phillies’ ace is 25 years old and has 3 years of service time in the big leagues. So when the Phillies tacked on a fourth year and an option year, they’re essentially trying to trade a little money up front and a lot of assurances in exchange for what looks right now like two discounted seasons of would-be free agency.

2019: $4 million

2020: $8 million

2021: $11.75 million

—–

2022: $15 million

2023: $16 million (option)

Additional: Signing bonus, incentive escalators and a buyout option on the final year

Nola is a year further along than Berrios and has emerged as a top arm in the Majors. Still, that a star like that would ink an extension with the team rather than go year to year — as star players more tradtionally have done — could be instructive for the Twins and their own star pitcher.

Luis Severino, 4 years and $40 million, with a team option year priced at $15 million

The Yankees’ ace turns 25 years old this week and had only 2 years of service time. But he already was qualified for a raise in arbitration because he reached the necessary service time to gain ‘Super 2’ status. He was among the top 22 percent of players in terms of service among those with at least 2 years of service but not yet 3. (Actually, Sevy fell just short of the 3-year service time cutoff — by some extraordinary coincidence, probably — which turns out to be to the benefit of his employer.)

2019: $4 million

2020: $10 million

2021: $10.25 million

2022: $11 million

—–

2023: $15 million (option)

Additional: Incentives, signing bonus and buyout option for final year

Unlike Nola, the most this agreement could take from Severino is one year of free agency. Effectively, he’s taking the locked-in money (and the potential for bigger paychecks up front) in exchange for delaying his own free agency by one season.

What the numbers say

Before we get too far down the road, let’s compare the stats. To be clear, we’re not saying that Berrios is every bit as good as these two pitchers. We’re saying that he’s good, he’s similarly young, and he’s getting close to the same amount of big league service time.

Innings ERA K% BB% Av. FB velo Aaron Nola 212 1/3 2.37 27.0% 7.0% 93.5 mph Luis Severino 191 1/3 3.39 28.2% 5.9% 98.0 mph J.O. Berrios 192 1/3 3.84 25.4% 7.7% 93.9 mph

Source: FanGraphsand Brooks Baseball

Berrios has 2+ years of big league service time, meaning that he won’t qualify for a raise in arbitration until next winter; the Twins could choose to pay him the MLB minimum this season if they wanted to.

Some people in Berrios’ shoes would want to wait a year, until he’s closer to free agency and, he hopes, with another good year on the books to prove himself. Other people might run toward the perceived security. It seems clear that if he was willing to sit down at that table, the Twins would be interested in a long-term deal, assuming they could adjust it down for risk and get the kind of discount that teams typically receive in these agreements.

If he puts in another strong season in 2019, Berrios and his agent could be looking to these two star contracts as reference points. I’d argue that those two pitchers will be underpaid. Teams will rebuff that notion, since they’re assuming some risk.

One other reference point worth noting would be the contract extension that the Cardinals gave Carlos Martinez last year: 5 years and $51 million, plus a couple of options, for a pitcher with 3 years to go until he could elect free agency.