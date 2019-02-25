Free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel: ‘I’m just trying to get myself ready’

Dallas Keuchel is looking forward to meeting new teammates. Or old teammates, you know, if that’s how the cards fall. The top free agent starting pitcher on the market is ahead of schedule in preparing for the season, according to his own words in a video shared by Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston.

Now, about finding a club…

Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) on his free agent situation: “I’m calm & collected outside the field. So I really don’t hit the panic button at all. I’m worried about getting myself ready..At the same time I’d like to get out there & meet new teammates or meet old teammates.” pic.twitter.com/JdOo00Wa7q — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 25, 2019

Keuchel is widely considered the best free agent starting pitcher left unsigned. He pitched 204 2/4 innings last year with a 3.74 ERA for Houston, one year after winning the World Series with the club and posting a 2.90 ERA in a partial season. The 31-year-old lefty is a groundball-heavy pitcher.

Recently Keuchel tweeted his reaction to the Twins signing his former teammate Marwin Gonzalez.

Breaking news: I still miss @marwinGF9 and will continue to miss him while he’s in his new uni — Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) February 22, 2019

It led some Twins fans to speculate — all over again — about whether the lefty makes sense in a Twins uniform. Then he wouldn’t have to miss Marwin Gonzalez, right?

The Twins could always use an upgrade to pitching and there’s a free agent starter just sitting out there waiting to be signed. Those Twins fans would like for those dots to connect and for Minnesota to push more chips into the middle of the table for the 2019 season by signing Keuchel.

But at this point in the offseason, with an apparent upgrade available, we have to wonder if the Twins are simply done making moves. Twins CBO Derek Falvey was asked about that at a Monday morning press conference, and he suggested that the Twins like the group that they have in camp and will likely be picking their 25-man roster for opening day from the humans already in Fort Myers.

The Twins were careful about when to bring in free agents this season. After some late additions backfired on the club last year, the Twins went early in the offseason and targeted Jonathan Schoop and made the move. They got Nelson Cruz signed before TwinsFest. And now Marwin Gonzalez as spring training games were just beginning. I’ve heard from multiple people inside the organization this spring that the the unofficial cut-off point for making big moves was around the time that games started, which was Saturday. Things always could change, but that’s probably a soft deadline worth making note of.

It also makes me wonder what the Twins think of their club and what they think of their chances right now. To leave free agents like Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel out there twisting in the wind, it probably means one of two things: 1) The asking price in terms of annual salary or length of commitment is just more than the Twins feel comfortable paying; or 2) The Twins have a higher internal valuation on their pitching staff than the crowd seems to have.