Hot start: Byron Buxton homers in first spring training game of the year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — This is not a drill. Byron Buxton has arrived.

At least, that was the indication Saturday, during the night portion of a split-squad day for the Twins to open spring training. Buxton was in the starting lineup and batting sixth, as the Twins hosted the Rays. And as usual, he was at the center of attention.

The speedy centerfielder drove home a pair of teammates in his first plate appearance, after working the count in his favor and driving a pitch up the middle for his first 2 RBIs of the spring. Then in his next plate appearance, he fell behind in the count 0-2 right out of the gate. He eventually got a 1-2 pitch that apparently was to his liking, as Buxton clobbered it out to the grass berm in left field beyond the fence for a 3-run homer.

That blast in the bottom of the 3rd inning gave the Twins a 7-3 lead in a game in which the score pretty much didn’t matter.

It’s still spring training, of course. But that’s about the most encouraging start you could’ve hoped for if you’re a Twins fan.