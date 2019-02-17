Looking forward to a new year, Miguel Sano to have injury evaluated

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Miguel Sano is looking forward to a new year to begin with the Twins. Unfortunately, an injury from last month might impact his early schedule in camp.

The Twins’ hulking third baseman reported to spring training Sunday and looked to be in better shape than the same time a year ago. That would add up, because Sano by several accounts dedicated his winter to conditioning his body to be ready for the season. And this winter he wasn’t recovering from a significant leg surgery, like he was last winter.

However, a cut on his lower leg or heel area could affect the start of his spring training this year, Rocco Baldelli said. Sano will be evaluated during a physical exam Monday, the first day of full-squad workouts. At that point the Twins will decide how and when they want to get Sano into spring training drills.

“Besides that, he looks as good or better than we ever could have hoped coming into camp,” the manager said.

The early indication is that Sano might have been hurt during the celebration with his winter ball team in late-January. But Baldelli said he wasn’t exactly sure how it happened.

“[The injury] was around the time of the winter ball — I guess it would be celebration of some sort,” Baldelli said. “It was right around that time of the last winter ball game that he played. But it’s something that we’re going to have to keep an eye on and we’ll get it assessed now that he’s here, and go from there.”

Asked if this would be a short-term injury, Baldelli said: “Truthfully, I’m not really sure. That’s why we’re sending him to get looked at and hopefully we’ll know a lot more tomorrow.”

One year ago Sano was coming off an offseason in which he had to recover from a surgery on his lower leg. Then he missed a stretch of last season when he was demoted in mid-June to the low minors as part of a “holistic” approach to repearing his game and his body. He lost weight on that stretch and when he returned to the Twins six weeks later he was looking better. He also hurt his hamstring that year and later his knee as a result of a painful slide in September in Houston.