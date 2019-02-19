Miguel Sano in a protective boot as Twins want to take it slowly

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Better to be too careful than too aggressive with an injury affecting Miguel Sano’s right heel/calf area. That’s the Twins’ viewpoint early in spring training.

And it’s why they have Sano in a walking boot to help the affected area heal. The back of his leg was cut in the aftermath of a celebration from his Winter League team, sources said. And as he reported to Twins spring training, it was not fully healed, and the thinking was that more baseball activities could re-expose the cut and cost Sano more time.

So the Twins have opted to go the careful route.

“He has a laceration on his right heel,” GM Thad Levine told SKOR North on Monday. “It’s just an area that’s tough to heal because the skin’s thin and every time you move it kind of stretches it. So we’re going to be a little bit conservative on the front end of camp to try to get him 100% and to get that wound healed. But once we do I think we’re seeing this guy as hitting the ground literally running.”

Sano was wearing Twins workout gear during practice Monday, the first day the whole club worked out. He didn’t take part in early infield drills, however, as utility man Ronald Torreyes filled is as the top third baseman in his place. Sano stood near home plate, near manager Rocco Baldelli as he hit grounders to the infielders.

The Twins held Sano out of Day 1 activities Monday, after he’d been evaluated in the morning. Baldelli told the media after the day’s workouts that Sano was going to go through another round of evaluations before they decided how to handle the injury. It’s early in spring and real games can’t be won and lost on Feb. 19. So the Twins are taking the longer view and holding back Sano from re-aggravating the cut on his heel.