Report: Craig Kimbrel looking forward to contract ‘in near future’

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One report Saturday raised a few eyebrows around the baseball landscape when Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote that all-star closer Craig Kimbrel, who is a free agent, would consider sitting out the year if his contract demands are not met by a team.

That came crashing down soon thereafter, when his co-worker Ken Rosenthal refuted the report on Twitter.

Rosenthal reported that Kimbrel’s agent shot down the report as “utterly false,” and said that the former Braves and Red Sox closer is looking forward to “signing a new contract in the near future.”

Craig Kimbrel’s agent, David Meter, on the report that Kimbrel is considering sitting out the season: “The report is wholly inaccurate and Craig looks forward to signing a new contract in the near future. Any report pertaining to his not playing this season is utterly false.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 23, 2019

With spring training underway it’s a bit surprising that great players like Kimbrel and Bryce Harper remain unsigned. But Manny Machado got his big contract in San Diego and maybe that will incite some action on the free agent market.

Kimbrel won the World Series with the Red Sox last season, and had a 2.74 ERA in the regular season. He struck out nearly 39% of hitters he faced in the regular season, and the year before that he fanned an otherworldy 49.6% of opposing hitters. Kimbrel, who is 30 years old, is a good relief pitcher.