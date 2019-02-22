Report: Marwin Gonzalez agrees to deal with Twins

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins and Marwin Gonzalez agreed to a deal, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

Gonzalez had a few teams interested in his services, and reportedly has chosen the Twins. The contract is two years, $21 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Minnesota has discussed internally in recent days how Gonzalez would fit with the current club, if he accepted their offer to play for the Twins.

Gonzalez played for the Astros before he hit free agency, including the 2017 World Series team. He mostly played shortstop and second base recently in Houston, but he’s also capable of playing in the corner infield or outfield spots. He’s a flexible position player with a bat that won’t hurt you. He’ll be 30 on opening day, but he’s just one year removed from a monster season on the way to the Astros winning it all.

In his final season before free agency the switch-hitting super utility man batted .247/.324/.409, batting line that’s fairly similar to Max Kepler’s from last season.

MLB Trade Rumors projected earlier this winter that he’d earn $36 million over 4 years. His agent, Scott Boras, has reportedly asked for $60 million.