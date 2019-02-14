Report: Twins close to contract extension for Jorge Polanco

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins and shortstop Jorge Polanco are close to a contract extension, according to multiple reports. Hours after the news broke about Polanco, the Twins also agreed to a deal with outfielder Max Kepler.

Sources: The Twins and Jorge Polanco are nearing finalization of a contract extension. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) February 14, 2019

Shortstop Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins are putting the finishing touches on a contract extension that will cover seven years, a league source tells ESPN. At least five of the years will be guaranteed. It’s a similar deal to those signed by Jose Ramirez and Kolten Wong. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2019

–

If it’s finalized, it’s a significant contract extension for one of the players that this front office considers part of it’s long-term core.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan compared the contracts to those signed by Jose Ramirez and Kolten Wong.

The Cardinals in 2016 gave Wong a 5-year deal for $25.5 million, plus a club option for a sixth year at $12.5 million.

The Indians in 2017 gave Ramirez a 5-year deal for $26 million, plus an option year for $11 million and another option year for $13 million. On one hand, you can see the security and the wealth it delivers to Ramirez. On the other hand, you have to imagine the Indians were happy to pay their MVP candidate less than $2.5 million last season.

Polanco, 25, was suspended 80 games last spring for failing a drug test (Stanozolol, a steroid). The previous year in 2017, he had quietly become one of the better hitters in a great Twins’ lineup, and looked primed for a big year in 2018. Instead, he sat out the first half of the season with the drug suspension. He was apologetic about the violation, and said that he unintentionally consumed the steroid, and conceded only that he should have paid closer attention to what was going into his body.

Polanco returned as the starting shorstop and hit .288/.345/.427 in the second half. His .336 Weighted On-Base Average ranked 10th among big league shortstops last season, among hitters he went to the plate at least 250 times.