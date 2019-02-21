Report: Twins have discussed a 3-year deal for Marwin Gonzalez

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins seem pretty confident about the starting position players at every spot. But who will serve as the backups?

Well, if one deal for a Super Utility guy comes to pass, it could be the same person backing up just about every spot on the diamond.

The Twins have discussed the possibility of a 3-year deal for Marwin Gonzalez, according to a report from Dan Hayes at the Athletic. Gonzalez played for the Astros before he hit free agency, including the 2017 World Series team.

He mostly played shortstop and second base recently in Houston, but he’s also capable of playing in the corner infield or outfield spots. He’s a flexible position player with a bat that won’t hurt you. He’ll be 30 on opening day, but he’s just one year removed from a monster season on the way to the Astros winning it all.

In his final season before free agency the switch-hitting super utility man batted .247/.324/.409, batting line that’s fairly similar to Max Kepler’s from last season.

One question that would require an answer: Is Minnesota his best option at this point? When free agency began, I figured he might find himself a starting job somewhere, and MLB Trade Rumors projected he’d earn $36 million over 4 years. His agent, Scott Boras, has reportedly asked for $60 million.

Would Gonzalez sign in Minnesota if they don’t hit that price tag, and if they don’t assure him of at least consistent playing time?