Reports: Former Twins ace Ervin Santana agrees to deal with White Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After a disappointing final season with the Twins, Ervin Santana hit free agency and has agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to reports.

The former Twins ace has a minor league deal, and was invited to White Sox spring training, according to Jon Heyman. The reported salary if Erv makes the club — a real possibility — is $4.3 million, per Heyman.

Santana was great at times for the Twins, and was selected to the 2017 all-star team. In his first three years for the Twins, he pitched almost exactly 500 innings combined, with a 3.47 ERA. He started the only playoff game in recent memory, a rough outing in Yankee Stadium in the ’17 Wild Card game.

Then late last winter, he had to have surgery on his middle finger on his pitching hand, and the recovery took much longer than originally expected. Truthfully, he never got back to the Erv Santana of old, and his numbers suffered as a result. He logged just 24 2/3 innings and allowed 22 earned runs, which was far from his customary performance.

For that — and because baseball has developed an allergy to non-elite players older than 30 who will make a little bit of money — Santana had to settle for a minor league deal. If he makes the club he’ll likely pitch against the Twins in a White Sox uniform.